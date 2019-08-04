New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir after the Parliament session concludes on August 7.

Sources say that the Home Minister is expected to stay some days in the state and assess the situation in view of the Amarnath Yatra being cancelled.

The state home department on Friday issued an advisory urging all Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to return home immediately and cancelling the annual pilgrimage until further notice. The home department reasoned this sudden move to confirmed reports of a terror attack being planned by militants to disrupt the Yatra.

Since Friday afternoon, nearly 6,000 tourists and pilgrims have left the Valley.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik explained, “It’s our responsibility to see the safety of pilgrims and tourists. A lot of terrorists are sitting across the Line to cross here and most of them are suicide bombers. If something happens, that will have repercussions all over the country. We wanted to avoid that.”

In addition, the Indian Army late Saturday night revealed that it foiled massive infiltration bid at the LoC and gunned down at least five Pakistan Army regulars or terrorists this week alone.

In the last 36 hours, Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. 5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gBa89BuQ0M — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

On the other hand, as panic and fear begins to grip the Valley, provisions are fast vanishing from the shelves of departmental stores. Petrol pumps are going dry as unending queues of cars, two-wheelers and even people carrying cans hope that supplies would come and they would be the first to have their vehicle tanks and cans filled.

Hospitals have been alerted to keep their necessary complement of doctors present at emergencies and for patients. ATMs across Srinagar city and in districts like Ganderbal, Badgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, Kupwara and Sopore town are running out of cash as people fear long hours of curfews could be imminent.

Amidst the chaos reined in on Kashmir, several questions could be answered in the next 24-72 hours.