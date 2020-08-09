New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, has now tested negative for the infection, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted today. Also Read - 'Are Doctors in Govt Hospitals Not Good Enough?' Asks Twitter After Amit Shah Gets Admitted to a Private Hospital

"Home Minister Amit Shah ji's COVID report came negative", tweeted the BJP MP from Delhi.

However, the Home Minister will now undergo a second COVID-19 test. If the result of that test, too, is negative, he will be discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, where had been undergoing treatment since testing positive.

Earlier, after the former BJP president announced that he was COVID-19 positive, a host of people, including Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Ravi Shankar Prasad had gone into self-isolation, as both had come in contact with him.

Notably, Shah’s announcement of testing positive for coronavirus had come on a day several BJP leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, too, tested positive for it. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also tested positive on the day while state cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to it.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, himself a former BJP leader, had tested positive on the day.