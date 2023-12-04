Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate 69th ABVP National Conference

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 69th National Conference of ABVP. The 69th National Conference, in the Amrit Mahotsav year of ABVP, is scheduled to take place from December 7th to 10th. The conference will be held in a tent city named ‘Indraprastha Nagar’ at DDA Ground, Burari, in Delhi. More than 10,000 students from various states across Bharat will participate in this unique conference.

Ten Thousand Students From Across Country To Assemble In Delhi

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of ABVP’s inception, the 69th National Conference will witness the presence of youth from across Bharat. They will engage in discussions on education, environment, sports, arts, and current affairs. The 69th National Conference is significant as thousands of participants will get to witness an exhibition named after ABVP’s founding member, Duttaji Didolkar.

The exhibition will showcase mini Bharat through magnificent paintings and sculptures on eight compelling themes, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Hindavi Swarajya, the Real History of Delhi, and the Glorious saga of the Freedom movement, among others. The preparations for the Delhi National Conference are in full swing, including the setup of ‘Indraprastha Nagar’ and various wall paintings at prime locations conveying ABVP’s message of national welfare. The conference aims to foster practical changes through extensive discussions led by students on topics ranging from education to politics.

ABVP National General Secretary, Shri Yagywalkya Shukla, stated, “The conference is poised to become a historic experience, embodying the 75-year journey of ABVP. With meticulous planning, this conference aims to minimize environmental impact by implementing initiatives such as zero food waste and zero plastic usage. ABVP extends a warm welcome to representatives from educational institutions across Delhi and the entire nation, contributing to the grandeur of the conference.

ABVP remains dedicated to making this conference unique and looks forward to showcasing distinct cultures and ethnicity through Shobha Yatra, where ten thousand students will march together in their traditional Paridhan (costume).”

.