New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha soon after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. He said, “Now that the Reorganisation Bill has been passed, there’s no need for the amendment.”

This move comes only a day after the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill had sought to ensure that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the population in J&K get their 10 per cent quota in the reservation. Notably, as per the bill, all the residents of the Union Territory earning an income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would have been eligible for the 10 per cent reservation quota. Prior to the introduction of the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, a BJP leader had said, “People should get the benefit of it. I don’t think anybody would oppose it. We are bringing the bill with good intentions.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, (which is withdrawn now) was approved by the Union Cabinet last Wednesday. It was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

On Saturday, sources claimed that the Government had taken up the issue of reservation on a business advisory committee meeting with the Opposition leaders. In pursuance to that, a copy of the bill was circulated among the members.

In January 2019, 10 per cent reservation for EWS was introduced in India via the 103rd Constitution amendment following which several state governments had implemented the reservation. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. As per the bill, people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir benefit from the reservation in job opportunities, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).