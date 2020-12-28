Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Choubey took to Twitter and wrote, “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested.” Also Read - COVID-19 Changed Its Form, Become More Dangerous: Mamata Banerjee On New Strain

Choubey said that he is currently in home isolation on the advice of doctors and his health is fine. Also Read - Explained: Here's Why Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run is Critical

Within a span of 24 hours, a net decline of 1,389 cases from the total active caseload was registered. The country now has 2,77,301 active cases, which is 2.72 per cent of the total infections recorded so far. Also Read - Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed For Four Years For Coronavirus Reporting

“Daily recoveries have been outnumbering daily new cases for more than a month now. In a span of 24 hours, 20,021 people were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 21,131 new recoveries were registered ensuring a drop in the active caseload,” the ministry said.

The gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases is consistently widening and stood at 95,05,368 on Monday, it underlined.

When compared globally, India’s cases per million population is among the lowest in the world at 7,397. The global average is 10,149. Countries such as Russia, the UK, Italy, Brazil, France and the USA have much higher cases per million population, the ministry highlighted.

It stated that 72.99 percent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 state and Union Territories. Also, 79.61 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported a maximum 3,463 single-day recoveries in a day followed by 2,124 in Maharashtra and 1,740 in West Bengal.

In terms of daily new cases, Kerala tops the list with 4,905 more instances of the infection, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,314 and 1,435 new cases respectively.

The country recorded 279 fatalities that have been reported in a span of 24 hours.