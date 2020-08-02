New Delhi: Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said on social media that he has gone into self isolation and will stay away from family as he was advised by his doctors. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Finally Beats Coronavirus, Tests Negative And Gets Discharged; Abhishek Bachchan Continues to be Admitted

He said he will be in self isolation for the next few days and another test will be done soon. He also said that he will abide with all precautionary measures as per the health protocol.

"I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

“I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

Both the ministers go infected with the virus at a time when India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it crossed 16 lakh.

Over 54,735 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark.