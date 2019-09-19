New Delhi: Union Minister Babul Supriyo during his visit to Jadavpur University in Kolkata was on Thursday heckled by a section of students of the university. He was in the campus to attend an event being organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Supriyo was shown black flags by the students and was stopped from entering the campus for over an hour. Students affiliated to two Left-leaning organisations – Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) – also raised slogans ‘Babul Supriyo Go Back’ against the BJP leader.

The incident happened when the Asansol MP at around 5 pm was trying to leave the university campus. He was allegedly being pulled by students.

“I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me,” Supriyo was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Reports suggested that students pushed and shoved him and his shirt was torn. A student was also even seen pulling his hair.

“Don’t try to touch me. Don’t lay a hand on me,” he said and argued, “Please try to understand, if you don’t allow any opposition voice, how can there be democracy on the campus,” he said.

Later Press Secretary to West Bengal Governor said that the Governor of the State has taken a very serious view and has spoken to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

“Governor spoke to the VC of Jadavpur University and indicated him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, which led to unwholesome results. This is a very serious reflection on the law and order situation of the state,” he said.

According to news agency PTI, Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das tried to talk to agitating students, who refused to move from the main entrance of the university.

Chief Secretary Malay De has on the other hand also assured the Governor, who is the chancellor of the university, that the city police commissioner will to look into the matter.