New Delhi: After Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus. As per latest updates, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Also Read - 'India Has Tremendous Problem Against COVID-19,' Says US President Donald Trump

After getting mild symptoms, he underwent test and the results came positive. The Union Minister was in self-isolation after his staff had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus: India's Fatality Rate Has Progressively Declined to 2.10%, Says Health Ministry

One of the high-profile ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive after Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament May Begin From August-end or September Amid COVID-19: Reports

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Manipal hospital, where the 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly is undergoing treatment, said he is “doing well” and is “stable currently”.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he is “doing well” and is “clinically stable”.