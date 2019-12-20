Kutch: At a time the country is protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya has already started handing out citizenship certification to migrants.

On Friday, the minister handed over citizenship certificates issued by the Government of India to 7 Pakistani refugees in Gujarat’s Kutch.

He met the Pakistani refugees, who had taken shelter in Gujarat’s Morbi and Kutch districts and said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will provide a new opportunity in life to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

”It is Modi Government’s efforts to offer them a dignified life in India after they faced extreme harassment for so many years in those countries’, Mandaviya added.

Gujarat: Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya handed over Indian citizenship certificates to 7 Pakistani Hindu refugees, in Kutch today pic.twitter.com/KOZ06IMiHu — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, officials present at the occasion told PTI that refugees have welcomed the govt’s decision, saying it was like restoring trust and faith in humanity.

“People coming from different walks of life greeted each other by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and putting colours on each other. While welcoming this Act, their faces were full of happiness and satisfaction,” the official said.

The government notified the Citizenship Amendment law on December 13 after the Act passed by Parliament received the President’s assent.

The law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian migrants who have fled persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and arrived in the country on or before December 31, 2014.