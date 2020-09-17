New Delhi: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday decided to quit the Modi government hours ahead of the Lok Sabha voting as a mark of protest against the three contentious farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament earlier this week. Also Read - WATCH | Congress MPs Burn Copies of Farm Bills in Parliament, Say 'Will Reduce BJP to Ashes'

The announcement was made by her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in his speech during a Parliament discussion on two of the farm bills – the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Also Read - India-China Standoff: 'No Force Can Stop Indian Troops From Patrolling Ladakh Border', Says Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

“I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government,” Badal said in Lok Sabha. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 4 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wishes PM Modi on His Birthday

He said the proposed laws will “destroy” the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

Badal recalled Punjab’s massive contribution in making India self-sufficient in food grain production as he vehemently opposed the bills.

Harsimrat is the only SAD representative in the Modi government, despite the Punjab party being the oldest BJP ally. The Akalis initially supported the government’s bill but took a U-turn this week after realising the farmers’ distress in Punjab.

Farmers across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been holding protests for weeks over the government’s proposed legislation.