New Delhi: The first edition of Inkpot India Conclave, a gathering of renowned leaders and opinion-makers from various creative fields, will take place at Taj Ambassador in Khan Market here on November 10.

“The concept of Inkpot India Conclave is novel and distinctive as it affirms our identity and values as Indians. Through Inkpot, we’ve brought together minds who have popularised and took pride in ‘Indianness’. This will create ripples and take us closer to where we belong,” Ratan Kaul, festival director, said.

A power-packed day-long event, Inkpot is all set to host incisive panel discussions, keynote addresses and Q&A sessions. Along with this, celebrated artists will showcase their works in the event.

“If we do have to look inwards and within our borders, the pride in our arts, our talent is what our nationalism should be about. It is these that can educate, empower and take our country forward,” Simar Malhotra, chief curator of the festival, said.

Inkpot is India’s first-event zero-waste conclave in which all materials used will be biodegradable and recyclable.

MoS PMO and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh and MoS Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will be the Chief Guests at the inauguration of the event.

National VP of BJP Shyam Jaju, MP and BJP Delhi-State President Manoj Tiwari and Director-General ICCR Akhilesh Mishra will be the Guests of Honour of the event.

Chief Patron Dr Shashi Tharoor will be the Chief Guest at the valedictory session. Thought-leaders, including Sanjoy Roy, Ritu Beri, Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Rohit Bal, Shobhaa De, Kavita Devgan, Sonam Kalra, Sharif Rangnekar and Shazia Ilmi, are among the many who will speak at the event.

Inkpot will honour budding artists in various fields for being contributors to India’s growth story. From art, literature, design, music to yogic consciousness and women empowerment, Inkpot will be a platform for debate, discussion and deliberation on burning issues of India.