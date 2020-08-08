Jaipur: In yet another case of politicians testing positive for Coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Saturday said that he has been diagnosed with the disease. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, he said in a tweet. Also Read - Punjab Announces Additional Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala | Read Dos And Don'ts Here

“Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive,” Chaudhary tweeted. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Nanavati Hospital

”All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Another DMK MLA Tests Positive, Total 13 Party Legislators Infected Thus Far

“There is fever with little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital,” he said in the tweet.

The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.