New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday received slack on social media as Twitter users pulled out old images of the politician riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet.

The criticism came as a result of the recent revision of Traffic fines that has grappled motorists across the country with penalties. The Ministry of Law and Justice recently passed the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which imposed steeper fines on traffic violators.

After the implementation of the new rules, traffic police across the country took social media to educate citizens on the importance of following them.

However, Twitterati took the opportunity to respond with a sarcastic post where a union minister is seen violating the norms. Responding to Maharashtra Police’s educational post, a Twitter user replied with an old picture of BJP leader Nitin Gadkari questioning if the new rules were applicable on to ordinary citizens.

“Hello @DGPMaharashtra , please look into the serious traffic rules violation committed by Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari ji or are the new rules applicable on ordinary citizens only ?” Twitter user @RoflGandhi_ said.

Following this, several other users joined in to protest the rules. One Twitter user even went ahead to start an online petition to have others protesting join in to “penalise” for not wearing a helmet.

The petition read, “Current Transport Minister Mr.Nitin Gadkari was seen driving a scooter without helmet. As he is making stricter traffic rules, he must lead by examples and should follow traffic rules himself. Let’s ask Maharashtra Police to tissue him a challan for this offence.”

Under the new set of traffic rules, the minimum penalty has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500. The penalty for driving a vehicle without a license has been increased to Rs 5,000 from the previous Rs 1,000.

In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.