New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The minister has gone into self-isolation and requested everyone who came in contact with him to undergo COVID-19 test.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari tweeted this evening.

Notably, at least 17 Lok Sabha MPs and nine Rajya Sabha MPs had tested positive on the first day of Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 on Monday.

Earlier too, at least seven Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and several chief ministers had tested positive for COVID-19. Over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the viral disease so far.