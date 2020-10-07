New Delhi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and currently under home quarantine. Also Read - Previously Infected with 'Common Cold'? It May Decrease the Severity of Coronavirus: Study

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advice I am in home quarantine," the minister tweeted this evening.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister is the latest addition to the list of Union Ministers who tested positive for the viral disease. Joshi played a crucial role during the recently-concluded Monsoon session of the Parliament.