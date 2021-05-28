New Delhi: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press briefings. In a letter to CM Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Patel claimed that when the AAP leader was addressing a presser, the green stripes in the flags displayed in the background were distorted and enlarged while the white ones were reduced. “Whenever Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a televised briefing, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair… it is in violation of the Constitution. The national flag has been used for the purpose of decoration”, Patel said in his letter.

Notably, Kejriwal has been holding press conferences these days to apprise the country of the coronavirus, lockdown in Delhi. Through his pressers, he has been criticising the Centre over its policies on the pandemic.

Yesterday, Kejriwal had sought procurement of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India. The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources had said.