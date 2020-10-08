Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent a heart surgery, passed away at a Delhi hospital this evening. Also Read - 'I Know You Will Always be There For Me', Tweets Chirag on Dad Ramvilas Paswan's Demise

As soon as the news of his death broke out, Twitter was flooded with tributes for the departed leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences. "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," his post read.

“In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too condoled the death of political rival and late leader. “He was a tall personality of Indian politics – sharp orator, popular leader, able administrator, strong organiser with affable personality. He states that it’s a personal loss to him,” read a Bihar CMO statement.