New Delhi: Chirag Paswan replaced his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday, stated news agency ANI. He was appointed as the party chief in a national executive meeting conducted by LJP.

This decision was taken ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, sources told news agency ANI. It must be noted that Chirag Paswan is also a member of the parliament representing Jamui of Bihar. With the appointment of Chirag Paswan as the LJP chief, Ram Vilas Paswan will become the party’s patron, added the sources.

Union Minister and Former President of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan: I am hopeful that the party will move ahead under Chirag’s leadership. The party will be strengthened further.

Chirag Paswan appointed as the Chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at the party's national executive meeting. pic.twitter.com/edc54LJqwm — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

LJP is slated to start its membership campaign on November 28, which happens to its foundation day. The party is known for drawing a majority of support from a section of the Dalit community.