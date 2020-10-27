New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. The minister complained of cough and body ache yesterday and subsequently got himself tested for the viral infection. Also Read - Fatality Rate Down to 1.5%, India's COVID-19 Tally Settles Over 79 Lakh-mark; 36,470 Cases in 24 Hrs

He went for a test hours after attending a public ceremony of Republican Party of India (Athawale) to induct actor Payal Ghosh in his party. The event was attended by several other leaders.

According to reports, Athawale will be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.