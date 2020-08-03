New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad went into self-isolation as he had met the Home Minister on Saturday evening, his office said in a statement today. Also Read - Uma Bharti Says Won't Attend Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya After Amit Shah, UP BJP Leaders Test Positive For Coronavirus

"The minister's health, however, is fine", the statement noted further.

On Sunday, while announcing that he had tested positive, HM Shah had urged all those who had come into contact with him over the last few days, to self-isolate and get themselves tested.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Union Minister of State for Environment, Babul Supriyo, was the first to announce that he was going into self-isolation as he had met the Home Minister the evening before the latter announced that he was COVID-19 positive.

Notably, on Sunday, a host of leaders of the BJP, HM Shah’s party, tested positive for the infection. These include Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died due to the infection.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, a former BJP leader himself, also tested positive for coronavirus.