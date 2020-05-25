New Delhi: As domestic flight operations have resumed across the country after a gap of nearly two months, Union Minister and BJP MP from Karnataka Sadananda Gowda on Monday took a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru. Also Read - Delhi's First Departure to Pune, Mumbai's to Pune as Domestic Flight Ops Resume After 2 Months

Soon after arriving at the Bengaluru airport, Sadananda Gowda took his official car and went off with no institutional quarantine put in place by the airport.

When asked about the institutional quarantine rules for the passengers, Gowda said that he is a minister and he is exempted from the rules.

“I’m a minister and I’m heading Pharmaceutical Ministry. If the supply of medicines and other things isn’t proper then what doctors can do for patients, is it not the failure of the government? It’s my responsibility to ensure the supply of medicines to each corner of the country,” Gowda said.

He said that the guidelines are applicable to all citizens, but there are certain exemption clauses for people who hold certain responsible posts.

He said this on allegations by opposition parties that he didn’t go to required institutional quarantine after domestic air travel.

Soon after he arrived at the Bengaluru airport, the minister took off in his private car and his assistant told media persons that Gowda had come with a negative test report for the coronavirus and he can be home quarantined.

Gowda further added that being a minister, he is exempted from the rules by the state and the Central government. He also said that he has the government’s contract-tracing app Aarogya Setu on his phone prior to this flight to Bengaluru.

Before the resumption of flight operations, the Karnataka government had on Sunday issued an SOP and had made seven-day quarantine mandatory for all domestic air passengers. The rules specifically apply to passengers who arrive from high-risk states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. However, the guidelines do not specify if ministers or VIPs are exempted from the quarantine rules.