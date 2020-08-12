New Delhi: Union AYUSH minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he said that his vitals are within normal limits and has opted for home isolation. Also Read - Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Goes Into Self-isolation After Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in a tweet.

I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.

Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.
— Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020

The Union Minister had last month said that he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

“We gave our samples for testing after one of our neighbours in my native village, who is working as a health worker at Mangor Hill in Vasco, tested positive for COVID-19. He was one of the eight workers who have tested positive. The results came negative for me and my family,” Naik had said.

Earlier in the day, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that he was going into self isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Prior to this, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna from Uttar Pradesh Cabinet also tested positive for the coronavirus. He earlier had tested negative after his samples were taken following a hospital visit in June.