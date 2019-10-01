New Delhi: Going in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to make the country plastic-free, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday inaugurated a ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) made of used plastic waste in Noida. The 1,650-kg spinning wheel was inaugurated on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in the presence Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated a 'charkha' (spinning wheel) made of used plastic waste, in Noida on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/X62GpGJlG6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2019

“The gigantic spinning wheel is not only representative of construction and beautification but also represents our commitment towards the plastic-free campaign,” Irani said while inaugurating the wheel in Noida.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, unveiled Charkha made out of Plastic waste in Noida with MP @dr_maheshsharma ji, MLA @PankajSinghBJP. Charkha – symbol of freedom movement now symbolises our mission of protecting environment by eliminating single-use plastic as envisioned by Hon PM. pic.twitter.com/AlTugC9g3d — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 1, 2019

Made up of 1,250 kg of plastic waste and measured 14 feet by 20 feet by 8 feet, the spinning wheel has been installed in Sector 94 near the Mahamaya flyover.

During the inaugural event, Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said the authority is focussing on raising awareness among the people for proper disposal of waste and recycling of plastic wherever possible. “The effort would be scaled up in coming days and solid waste management improved,” he said.

Symbolic of Gandhi’s dream of Swadeshi (self-sufficing and self-reliance), Noida Authority is expected to approach the Guinness Book of World Records to include the charkha as the world’s largest charkha made up of plastic.

Notably, the Central government, as announced before, is planning to ban single-use plastic from the country on October 2. A number of event and activities are being planned by the Central and state governments to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, world-wide known as Mahatma Gandhi, successfully led India’s independence movement from the British rule.