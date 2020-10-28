New Delhi: In another development, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all who came in contact with her to get themselves tested as soon as possible. Also Read - eSanjeevani: Govt's Patient to Doctor Telemedicine Service Crosses 1 Lakh Consultation in 15 Days. Know How It Works

Taking to Twitter, she said that it is rare for her to search for words while making an announcement about her health condition.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple – I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," the Union Cabinet Minister said in a tweet.