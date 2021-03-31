Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinomool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to 15 opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and others, urging them to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party and defend democracy in India. Also Read - More Hospital Beds Being Reserved For COVID Patients In Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

“I am writing this letter…to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India,” Mamata Banerjee wrote in the three-page letter. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Gets Back On Her Feet For National Anthem Amid Huge Applause | Watch

The Trinamool Congress chief sent the appeal to 15 non-BJP leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as NC chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Also Read - BJP Has Another Plan To Kill Woman From Their Own Family And Blame Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee

“The BJP wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their constitutional rights and freedoms. It wants to dilute the powers of the state governments and downgrade them to mere municipalties. In short, it wants to establish a one-party authoritarian rule in India,” she wrote.

Referring to the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament, she said that it is an “extremely grave” development.

“With this law, the BJP government at the Centre has snatched away practically all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi, and vested them in the hands of the Lt Governor, a nominee of the Centre. The Lt Governor has been made the undeclared Viceroy of Delhi, acting as a proxy for the home minister and the prime minister,” she said.

Banerjee on Wednesday also alleged that BJP leaders were distributing large sums of money running into crores of rupees to influence electoral outcome and asked for action by the Election Commission.