New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Friday said the United Kingdom has ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi but there are legal technicalities that made the task "very difficult". He said, "We want them taken back to India for trial," while interacting with the media on Friday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Khalistani extremists, the British PM said, "We've set up an anti-extremist task force to help India. UK govt ordered extradition. We don't welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law in India."

"There are technicalities that have made it very difficult (but) the UK government has ordered their extradition and, from our point of view, we want them taken back to India for trial," Johnson said.

“On the two individuals that you mentioned, the extradition case, there are legal technicalities that made it very difficult. But what I can tell you is that the UK government has ordered their extradition,” Boris Johnson said.

“We have said from our point of view we want them to be taken back to India for trial, perhaps I should just say, we welcome people, who have talent and brilliance coming from India coming to the UK, we don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India,” he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing a special press briefing on UK PM visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said the issue of economic fugitives figured in talks with the British Prime Minister and the government conveyed that the extradition of these offenders is a high priority as they need to be back to face India’s justice system.

“Our objective is to bring those economic fugitives who are wanted in India to face justice in the country, and the matter did come up in today’s talks,” Shringla emphasized.

He also said Prime Minister Johnson took note of the point raised and indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard and would see what he could do.

“Prime Minister Johnson said that it was important for him as well and he will surely review it. Prime Minister Johnson took note of the point raised by us and he indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard and that he would see what he could do,” said Shringla.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in a total loss of ₹ 22,585.83 crore to the public sector banks, as of March 15, 2022, the government had informed the parliament last month.

Boris Johnson also said the UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. This would be done in a show of support for Ukraine, the UK PM added. He also stated that the UK and the allies will not watch the war passively as Putin carries on this onslaught in Ukraine.

“The UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. The UK and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught,” said Boris Johnson.

(With agency inputs)