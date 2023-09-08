‘Have Enormous Respect’: UK PM Rishi Sunak Speaks On Comparisons With PM Modi, Khalistan Issue, G20 Theme And More

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who arrived in New Delhi today to attend the G20 Summit said he has “enormous respect” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was asked on being equated to his Indian counterpart.

Trending Now

“I have enormous respect for Modi Ji, and he’s been personally very warm and kind to me. And we’re working very hard, as I said, on our shared ambition of concluding an ambitious and comprehensive trade deal between India and the UK, because both of us think that would be a good thing and both of us need to make sure it works for our two countries. And at forums like this, I’m very keen to support Prime Minister Modi in making sure that this G20 is an enormous success for India, which I know it will be,” Sunak told news agency ANI.

You may like to read

#WATCH | G-20 in India: On equation with PM Modi, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "I have enormous respect for Modi Ji, and he's been personally very warm and kind to me. And we're working very hard, as I said, on our shared ambition of concluding an… pic.twitter.com/1AVOTP6Ows — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Rishi Sunak, who is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, on his first visit to India since assuming office in October last year, was received at the Delhi Airport by Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey received him and his wife.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit. He was received by MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey. pic.twitter.com/NIHgQ00P23 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Ahead of his arrival in Delhi, Rishi Sunak, in a post on X, said: “I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine.”

“At the summit, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of those who do choose to attend demonstrating their leadership, both in helping the world’s most vulnerable people to deal with the terrible consequences of Putin’s war and in addressing wider challenges like climate change and the stability of the global economy,” the UK Prime Minister’s Office said.

On India’s G20 theme

On India’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme for the G20 Summit, Sunak said it is something which exemplifies the “living bridge” between India and the UK as described by PM Modi.

“I think it is a great theme. When you say ‘One Family’, I am an example of the incredible living bridge that PM Modi described between the UK and India – almost 2 million like me in the UK of Indian origin. So, it is very special for me to be here as British Prime Minister in the country where my family are from.”

#WATCH | G 20 in India | On G20 India's theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', UK PM Rishi Sunak says, "I think it is a great theme. When you say 'One Family', I am an example of the incredible living bridge that PM Modi described between the UK and India – almost 2 million like me in… pic.twitter.com/ALtze1jpPt — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Khalistan issue

Speaking on the Khalistan issue, Sunak said that UK unequivocally denounces any form of extremism or violence and nothing along those lines is tolerable in his country.

#WATCH | G-20 in India | On the Khalistan issue, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "It's a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very… pic.twitter.com/443p1vz1pS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

“It’s a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that’s why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle ‘PKE’ Pro-Khalistan Extremism. I don’t think it’s right. Our security Minister recently was just in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It’s not right and I won’t tolerate it in the UK.”

On India’s stance on Russia and Ukraine

Rishi Sunak said that while he believes that India cares about international rule of law, the UN Charter and respecting territorial integrity, however, it’s not for him to tell what positions India should take on international issues.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: On India's position on Russia and Ukraine, UK PM Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "Well, it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect… pic.twitter.com/DPBdc7iAR1 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

“Well, it’s not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity. I think those are things that are universal values that we all share. Those are things that I believe, and India, I know, believes in those things too.”

India-UK FTA

On Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under discussion between India and the UK, Rishi Sunak said: “Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go…”

#WATCH | G20 in India: On the roadmap for India-UK relations, UK PM Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "I think the bilateral relationship is in good health and Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, which is… pic.twitter.com/fSELg4t8nK — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Notably, the G20 grouping comprises 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, and the US along with the European Union. G20 members account for more than 80 per of the world’s GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 60 percent of the global population.

(With ANI inputs)