New Delhi: Nothing better can describe India’s ‘unity in diversity’ as the event which was witnessed at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Sunday evening.

It was a sight to behold as people of different religion and faiths came together on Sunday to participate in a ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ ceremony at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-citizenship law protesters have been demonstrating for almost a month now.

In a show of resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the ceremony saw readings of major religious texts of Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity being carried out peacefully.

The inter-faith ceremony, where there was a traditional Hindu-style ‘hawan’ and chants of Sikh ‘kirtan’, also saw participants also reading out the Preamble of the Constitution and taking an oath to preserve its “socialist, secular” values.

“Scriptures from the Geeta, the Bible, the Quran were read and Gurbani held. Then the Preamble of the Constitution was also read out by people from varying faiths who are supporting this movement,” said Syed Taseer Ahmed, one of the initial organisers of the protest.

The concept of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ (equal respect for all religions or peaceful co-existence of all religions) was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle against the British rule to promote inter-faith harmony.

For weeks now, hundreds of Muslim women have been braving the chilly winters in Delhi to protest against the controversial new citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh.

In a show of solidarity, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and admired the women for their courage and passion.