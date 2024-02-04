Unity, Solidarity Backbone Of ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi On Acharya SN Goenka Birth Centenary

Photo (India.com)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that the feeling of solidarity coupled with the power of unity is the major basis of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision which envisions making India a developed nation in the near future.

Solidarity, unity backbone of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Addressing the the birth centenary celebrations of Vipassanā founder Acharya SN Goenka through video conferencing, PM Modi emphasized the value of meditation for effective results.

“Meditating together gives effective results. This feeling of solidarity and power of unity is a major basis of Viksit Bharat,” the Prime Minister said while noting that quote from Lord Buddha was often used by Acharya Goenka.

Modi extended his warm wishes to all for propagating the same mantra throughout the year.

Recalling the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of the Vipassana meditation teacher, Modi underlined that the nation celebrated ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ and also remembering the ideals of Kalyan Mitra Goenka at the same time.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that while these celebrations are coming to an end today, the country is moving rapidly towards fulfilling the resolutions of a Viksit Bharat.

Vipassana was Acharya Goenka’s life mission

Reminiscing his acquaintance with Acharya Goenka, PM Modi said he met the Vipassana teacher several times in Gujarat after their first meeting at the World Religion Conference at the United Nations.

PM Modi called himself fortunate for seeing him during his final stages and having the privilege of knowing and understanding the Acharya closely.

The Prime Minister spoke highly about Goenka absorbing Vipassana deeply along with his calm and serious personality which created an atmosphere of virtuousness wherever he went.

“A perfect example of ‘One Life, One Mission’, Goenka had only one mission – Vipassana! He imparted the knowledge of Vipassana to everyone”, the Prime Minister said as he hailed the huge contribution to humanity and the world.

The Prime Minister pointed out that even though Vipassana is a wonderful gift of the ancient Indian way of life to the whole world, this heritage was lost for a long period in the country and the art of teaching and learning Vipassana seemed to have come to an end.

However, the Prime Minister informed that after 14 years of penance in Myanmar, Goenka acquired the knowledge and returned to the homeland with Bharat’s ancient glory of Vipassana.

(With ANI inputs)

