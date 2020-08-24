New Delhi: Even as it was decided at today’s ‘fiery’ Congress Working Committe (CWC) meet that interim president Sonia Gandhi will continue in her position for some more time, senior leader P Chidambaram remarked that ‘unless there is discontent, change won’t happen’, adding that going forward, the party will become ‘stronger and more active’. Also Read - 'No Ill Will Against Any Colleague, Need to Fight Modi Government': Congress on Sonia Gandhi at CWC Meet

The former Union Minister also joined a host of party leaders in stressing that during the meet, Rahul Gandhi didn’t accuse ‘dissidents’, of ‘colluding’ with the BJP. Also Read - CWC Meet Ends With No Change, Sonia Gandhi to Remain Interim Chief of Congress For Some Months

“Those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Mr Rahul Gandhi is. There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won’t happen”, the 74-year-old leader told news agency ANI in an interview. Also Read - 'No One Can Save Such a Party': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Senior Congress Leaders 'Colluding' With BJP

Those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Mr Rahul Gandhi is. There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen: Congress leader P Chidambaram to ANI pic.twitter.com/3SOMW0Nzst — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Notably, the ‘letter’ in question was written by at least 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi, seeking ‘visible’ party leadership. It was over this letter that Rahul Gandhi allegedly admonished the 23 ‘dissidents’. The 50-year-old former Congress chief is reported to have questioned the need of writing to his mother at a time she is unwell, also accusing the signatories to the said letter of ‘colluding’ with the BJP.

“I never say all is well. Have waves of the sea ever fallen silent, there will always be waves in sea. There will always be some discontent. Today we have addressed some issues. I think going forward the party will become stronger and more active”, Chiadambaram further said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s alleged outburst, he said, “It has been clarified, nobody made that statement. Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP”.

It has been clarified, nobody made that statement. Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP: Congress' P Chidambaram (in file pic) to ANI on Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark that writing letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership "was done in collusion with BJP" https://t.co/OUu4PO9dYf — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Notably, senior leaders like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, both of whom are among the 23 ‘dissidents’, have denied that Rahul Gandhi made the said remark at the CWC meet. Sibal, in fact, had posted a tweet questioning the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, but deleted it later saying that Rahul Gandhi had spoken to him ‘personally’, denying that he made such a remark.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, too, has issued a clarification in this regard.