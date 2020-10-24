New Delhi: Unlike Uttar Pradesh, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are not denying incidents of rapes, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday. Also Read - UP BJP Chief Showers Flower Petals on MLA Surendra Singh Who Backed Ballia Shooting, Video Goes Viral

Taking a dig at the BJP for accusing him and his family of raising issues to only settle political scores, the Congress leader tweeted, "Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there to fight for justice."

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman made a scathing attack on Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old Dalit girl in Punjab which is ruled by the Congress.

While Javadekar said that they don’t pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their own party, Finance Minister Sitharanan questioned the silence of “tweet friendly” Rahul Gandhi and asked if the incident didn’t shake the conscience of the “brother and sister who rush to every place that can help them politically.”

Adding that no rape should be politicised, Sitharaman said, “Does this kind of selective outrage suit the stature of their party? The BJP will stand up for justice and will ensure that justice is delivered to this family, and in time.”

In the horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire and her half-burnt body was found at home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, police said on Thursday.

Two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

