New Delhi: The Odisha government, which announced a weekend shutdown in 11 of its 30 districts till June-end to contain the spread of Covid-19, has now allowed some exemptions during the period in these areas.

The 11 districts where the weekend shutdown began are Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir.

Relaxations allowed:

1. All offices and shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays in the 11 districts, while operations of airports, railway stations, bus terminals and movement of associated personnel and activities will be allowed.

2. Public transport will also be allowed to operate for the convenience of people going to or coming from airports, railway stations and bus stands.

3. Movement of any person in case of medical or other emergency is allowed.

4. ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI and Clearing Houses will function.

5. Home delivery of food by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy and distribution of LPG cylinders will be permitted.

The sectors coming under emergency and essential services category will be allowed to carry out activities during the 48-hour complete shutdown every week.

