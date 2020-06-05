New Delhi: A day after the Centre issued a detailed guideline to be followed by the authorities of religious institutions once they open their doors for the devotees, preparations for sanitising, putting social distancing practice in place began from Friday morning. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': Thermal Screening at Entrance, No Physical Offering | Here's SOP For Religious Places Ahead of Opening on June 8

However, not all temples, religious institutions are opening right away from June 8.

Andhra Pradesh:

The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will conduct rehearsals of darshan for its staff for two or three days from June 8 with strict protective measures. After darshan rehearsals, the temple will be thrown open for devotees from June 11.

“Very strictly observing all COVID-19 precautionary measures, including maintaining six feet distance from person to person, a few hundred temple staff, TTD board members and other officials attached to the shrine will be permitted into the shrine for two or three days,” Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said to PTI.

Online tickets would be immediately made available for purchase.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, daily rituals and other traditional practices are being conducted by the priests as usual to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at the over 2000-year-old hill shrine,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Taqwiyat ul Iman Masjid authorities are taking all precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8. Saud Rais,Masjid Committee says,”we will ensure social distancing inside the mosque. We have put up posters of advisory. Devotees to wear masks.” pic.twitter.com/lYHIGEqBJG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2020

Taqwiyat ul Iman Masjid authorities are taking all precautionary steps as religious places are set to open on June 8. “We will ensure social distancing inside the mosque. We have put up posters of advisory. Devotees to wear masks,” a member of the masjid committee said.

Tamil Nadu

Though the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till June 30, Vaikasi Visakam festival was celebrated at Pazhamudircholai Murugan temple in Madurai on Thursday. No devotees were allowed at the temple to avoid the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu: Vaikasi Visakam festival was celebrated at Pazhamudircholai Murugan temple in Madurai yesterday; no devotees were allowed at the temple to avoid the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/l6ZUxEPVMJ — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

West Bengal

Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, has decided to throw open its gates TO the devotees from June 15 after putting in place all safety measures required to contain the spread of COVID-19. The secretary of Belur Math Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda said in a statement that as the easing down of lockdown measures announced by the Centre and the state did not indicate the threat caused by COVID-19 pandemic is over, the authorities thought it prudent to put in place all the measures required before opening the gates of the Math and all RKM centres in the country for the scores of devotees.

Punjab

Punjab: Sanitisation being done at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar as temples are set to open on June 8. As per Ministry of Health&Family Welfare guidelines touching of idols/holy books, choir or singing groups & physical offerings like prasad, distribution of holy water not allowed pic.twitter.com/0wgdk0TVnC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Sanitisation work was started at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Friday as it prepares to open on June 8.

Odisha

The Snana Poornima festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra began at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri on Friday, but no congregation was allowed.

Odisha: Snana Poornima festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra begins at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri pic.twitter.com/UVCHDKOiSn — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Odisha’s Puri town from Thursday night to prevent large congregation of devotees on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Snan Purnima’ festival on Friday in the time of COVID-19, officials said.

While restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will remain in force from 10 PM on Thursday till 2 PM on Saturday in the seaside temple town of Odisha, a large contingent of police was being deployed to prevent people from gathering near the 12th century shrine, Puri district Collector Balwant Singh said.