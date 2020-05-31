New Delhi: A day after the Centre gave a nod to open all religious places across the country, only except in the containment zones, from June 8, state governments and the authorities of the religious places, it seems, are in two minds. Before the announcement, the Karnataka government had urged the PM to allow the functioning of the religious places in the state in a restricted manner. The West Bengal government, too, announced that religious places will open from June 1. Also Read - Going by Centre’s Guidelines, Bihar Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 30

However, the administration of religious places is not sure. For example, the Tarapith temple in West Bengal — one of the major Shakti Peeths — has decided not to open the temple doors for the visitors. "The temple will remain closed till June 15. A review meeting will take place on June 14. The decision will be taken there," a priest said to ANI.

The chairman of West Bengal Imams' Association, Mohammad Yahiya, has said the mosques should not open the doors for devotees immediately. "It is our suggestion that we should continue to offer prayers as we are doing now as the situation is grim. We also appeal to Masjid Committees&Imams to not open the doors of mosques immediately. If mosques don't open for a month, it won't incur any loss," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Kalkaji temple authorities have started preparations. The devotees won’t be allowed to bring offerings, the temple authorities said on Sunday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh was ready with social distancing norms since mid-May. It already chalked a plan of allowing 10,000 devotees per day instead of 85,000 to 1 lakh — the previous count — to begin with. The temple also falls in a green zone. The temple authorities are waiting for the state government’s decision.

Tamil Nadu’s Meenakshi Temple won’t open until June 30 as the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown across the state till June 30. It has specifically mentioned that temples in the state won’t open in June.

A day before the MHA guidelines were released, Puri Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb said the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings could be performed without any devotees this year. The Ratha Yatra could be organised with minimum servitors and without devotees, if the Odisha government granted permission for the 9-day sojourn of deities, said the Puri Gajapati after a meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee during the day.

As part of Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra, three chariots would be pulled on the Badadanda (grand road) in presence of servitors, officials and policemen. Snana Yatra, scheduled on June 5, could be performed inside temple premises, he said. He said the temple would remain closed till Niladribije in view of Covid-19 pandemic.