New Delhi: As lockdown eases across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of Coronavirus at workplace. The Ministry warned that the virus can spread easily in close settings such as offices and other workplaces.

It announced that offices outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. However, those in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services.

The ministry issued some generic preventive measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of infection with COVID-19.

These measures need to be observed by all (employees and visitors) at all times. These include:

i. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as

feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory.

iii. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to the immediate supervisory officer.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App by employees.

Further, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women are advised to

stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Office management have been asked to facilitate the process.

Read the entire SOP here.