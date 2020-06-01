New Delhi: After 67-day long nationwide lockdown, Centre has adopted an exit step ‘Unlock’ under which the restrictions will be limited only to the containment zones up to June 30. Unlock has three phases. In the first phase which starts from June 8, religious places, restaurants, shopping malls will open. In phase 2, which will be in June end, it will be consulted whether schools can be opened. In the phase 3, a decision on resumption of metros and international flights will be taken. Also Read - Government's 'Unlock' Plan Kicks in From Today, Several Curbs Eased; COVID-19 Tally Nears 1.90 Lakh Mark | LIVE Updates

What all is opening? Also Read - Unlock I: Delhi-Gurgaon Border Opens For Commuters; Movement For Noida, Ghaziabad Still Sealed

Religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services will be opened from June 8. In addition to the “Rajdhani type” trains, 100 pairs of passenger trains will start running from today. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions may open in July after consultations with states and Union Territories. Also Read - Unlock I Begins; India Now Seventh Worst-hit Country in World With Over 1.82 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

What about the night curfew?

The fresh guidelines, issued by the government also revised the night curfew timing stating movement of individuals will now be prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across the country.

What will remain prohibited?

International air travel, metro trains, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, political, social and religious gatherings.

Can we go to mall from June 8?

No, not certainlu. The government has asked the states to take a call on that. Even if the Centre has allowed the free movement of people and goods across inter-state borders, but if state feels that permitting the same could result in increasing number of COVID-19, it can restrict your activity.

Will Salons, Parlours Open?

Salon and beauty services across the country have been allowed to resume services. However, they have to strictly follow the social distancing norms and take care of hygiene and sanitisation process.