New Delhi: India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1.9 lakh mark and the death toll reached 5,495. The Health Ministry said that of the total 1,94,700 cases, presently there are 93,322 active cases in the country, which are under active medical supervision. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Who Spent His Entire Savings To Help People During Lockdown, Gets Lauded By PM Modi

The ministry has also claimed that two specific trends have been noticed — (a) recovery rate is increasing, (b) case fatality is going down. “The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 per cent amongst Covid-19 patients. On May 18, it was 38.29 per cent, on May 3, it was 26.59 per cent and on April 15, it was 11.42 per cent,” it said. Also Read - Increased Antibiotic Use to Combat COVID-19 Will Lead to More Deaths, Says WHO

The case fatality rate is 2.83 per cent. On May 18, it was 3.15 per cent, on May 3, it was 3.25 per cent and on April 15, it was 3.30 per cent. Also Read - Coronavirus Break May Have Added 'a Year or Two' to my Career: James Anderson

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has created a havoc in Maharashtra as the total number of cases crossed 70,000-mark in the state. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2K new patients daily for the past one week, with the previous highest figures of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

Coming to the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University said that the overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526.

The US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world With 1,811,370 confirmed cases and 105,165 deaths.