New Delhi: In an astounding jump, India recorded the highest-ever single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 8,909 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths stands at 217. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,07,615, including 5,815 deaths. Also Read - Heartwarming! Amid Lockdown, Kerala Operates 70-Seater Boat to Ferry Just One Schoolgirl to Help Her Take Exams

Here are the top developments so far Also Read - Mohammed Shami Distributes Food Packets And Masks, Making Efforts to Arrange Flights For Stranded Migrants

1. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases that took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest Single-Day Jump Ever, India Records 8,909 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

2. West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Ten persons died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263, it said.

3. The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function.

While pursuing the photographs of the couple attached with the petition, the court observed that the duo was not wearing masks.

4. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July.

The same pattern will be followed for B Tech, MBA and polytechnic courses.

5. The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Donald Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday and “the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues”, it said.

(With Agency Inputs)