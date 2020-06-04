Coronavirus LIVE: Several central government ministries have been hit by COVID-19 cases as central government offices have started functioning last month. Lastest, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The defence ministry began a massive contact-tracing mission right away to eliminate any chances of spreading the viral infection further. Also Read - Athletes Allowed to Self-Nominate as Ministry Extends Deadline For National Sports Awards

On Thursday, Delhi-NCR border witnessed traffic snarl and chaos as confusion prevails over whether the movement has been eased or not.

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital.

A total of 50 fatalities were reported on June 2, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between April 15 and June 1.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.