The DMRC on Thursday also put out a tweet, saying, “Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Delhi Metro’s employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for the eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID”.

The tweet carried a poster showing the Metro girl, DMRC’s mascot, wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.

The rail corporation was all set to resume services from June but the ministry of home affairs put off the resumption of metro services to the third phase of the phase-wise unlock that began from June 1. Religious places, restaurants, hotels will resume functioning from June 8. In July, educational institutions may resume classes after consultation with the stakeholders. This second phase will be followed by a decision on the resumption of international flights and metro services.

DMRC had initially made their helpline number unavailable for a couple of days. But now the helpline numbers are back.

Our helpline services 155370 are now available. You may also reach us at helpline@dmrc.org — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 1, 2020

Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city’s COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said. The highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases in the national capital was recorded on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)