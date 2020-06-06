

Coronavirus Latest Updates LIVE: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday, according to official figures. This is the second time in the last two weeks that the recovery rate has fallen to below 40 per cent. On June 4, the recovery rate reported was 39.58 per cent.

Barring June 1, when it saw a spike of 990 cases, Delhi has been recording over 1,000 fresh cases every day from May 28 to June 4, the highest being 1513 on June 3. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: Number of Containment Zones Goes Up to 164 | Check Full List

On Friday, the city recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: 27 Fresh Cases Reported in a Day, Total Active Cases Now 209; 4-Year-Old Recovers

As many as 10,315 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 15,311 active cases, the Delhi health department said in the bulletin on Friday.

This pegs the recovery rate as reported on June 5 at 39.16 per cent.

Prior to that, the rate varied from 48.18 per cent on May 25 to 40.35 per cent on June 3, according to the figures shared by the Delhi health department in its bulletins.

However, from May 20 (46.82 per cent) to May 25 (48.18 per cent), the recovery rate was gradually increasing, after which it successively declined per day, as per the data.

On May 26, the rate fell marginally to 48.07 per cent, with a total of 14,465 cases being recorded on that day.

