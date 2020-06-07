

Load More

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pitched for a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated reopening of schools with reasonable precautions. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: These 7 Cities Contributing 60 Per Cent of Overall Cases | Check List

In a letter written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Sisodia asserted that since people need to learn to live with coronavirus now, it would be better if the already existing learning spaces like schools, take up that role. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,458 New Cases, Tamil Nadu Second State After Maharashtra to Breach 30,000-Mark

Noting that online teaching can only complement learning in schools and not replace it, he said, it would be a “historical blunder” if the “opportunity” is let to pass by not trusting schools with a bigger and bolder role, which is, to prepare children for better and responsible life and not just for a few lessons of their textbooks. Also Read - UAE Cricket Board Confirms Offer to Host IPL

“First of all, we need to assure every child irrespective of age and social class that they are important to us and all of them have equal right to physical and intellectual space of their respective schools. The clamour of online teaching or older children coming to school first and not the younger ones should be put to rest.

“Online teaching can only complement learning in school, not replace it,” Sisodia said and cautioned that no measures be suggested which accords any primacy to children of secondary grades onwards vis a vis primary because learning across all stage is important, whether it is about preparing for board exams or learning to read and write.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, suggested that distinct approach be followed in early childhood education, elementary grades segment, secondary and senior secondary students.

“Syllabus be reduced by at least 30 per cent across all grades and subjects. Emphasis should be on depth in learning and understanding rather than spreading far and wide. Combine this with exam reforms. CBSE should move away from the one-time high-stake exam of class 10 and 12 to a model of continuous evaluation so that students can take the online exam whenever they want,” he said.

For early childhood and elementary grades, Sisodia recommended “establishing the foundation of lifelong learning” with a goal of “learning to learn”.

“Instead of continuing the remaining part of schooling with reduced syllabus let us move beyond the tendency to just complete the syllabus. Instead, fluency in reading with understanding and oral expression, writing different genre of text, number sense, emotional resilience, internalization of healthy and hygienic practice, should be the key areas of engagement between children and their teachers,” he said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With PTI Inputs)