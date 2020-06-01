New Delhi: On a day ‘Unlock 1.0’ kicked in across the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that all relaxations announced by the Centre will be applicable across the state, adding however, that no inter-state travel will be allowed. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Delhi: Shops And Salons Open, Spas to Remain Shut; Know What's Allowed, What's Restricted in National Capital

Speaking today, the Goa Chief Minister said, "All relaxations that have been allowed by central government will be allowed in Goa, other decisions regarding the relaxations will be taken in a cabinet meeting later today. We are not allowing inter state-transport."

Notably, the Union Home Ministry had on Saturday announced lockdown 5.0, which, essentially, is the country’s exit from the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in three phases, the first of which, called ‘Unlock 1’, kicked in today. In doing so, the Home Ministry also extended the lockdown till June 30, but only in containment zones.

Earlier, the Goa Chief Minister had recommended to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had last week chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers on the issue of lockdown extension, that relaxations like opening of restaurants, with social distancing in place, be allowed.

As it is, in the first phase, public places like religious places, malls, restaurants, hotels etc. have been allowed to open from June 8.

Goa has thus far recorded 71 positive cases of coronavirus.