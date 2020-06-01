New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi-led Centre eased curbs across the country, the Punjab government on Monday issued a new set of guidelines allowing shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas to restore services from June 1 in the non-containment zones from 7 am to 7 pm. Also Read - Historic Decisions Expected in PM Modi's Cabinet Meeting: Report

Shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas (subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Health Department, Punjab.

Sports complexes and stadia without spectators.

All categories of industries are allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas.

Construction activities are allowed without any restriction in both the Urban and rural areas.

Agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services are allowed without any restriction.

E –Commerce are permitted for all goods

Inter-state movement of buses will be allowed with mutual consent of the States, subject to compliance of the SIDP which shall be issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

Intra – State movement of buses will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP which shall be issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles like taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars will be permitted against self-generated e-pass.

Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles like taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars allowed without any restriction.

Bicycles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, four-wheelers (with 1+ 2 passengers) subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department, Punjab.

No pass would be required for permitted activities like shopping, going to the office and workplace.

There would be no restriction on Inter-State movement of goods.

Inter-State movement of persons by domestic flights/trains/ buses/cars etc is allowed