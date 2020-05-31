





New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.73 lakh mark and the death toll inched closer to 5,000 after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities. The Narendra Modi-led government, on the other hand, said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

"The management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," said the Union Health Ministry. It asserted that all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry announced the new guidelines, wherein it said that a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

States and union territories will be allowed to impose additional curbs as per the ground situation about the pandemic, which has had a huge economic cost as well mainly due to the lockdown bringing most business activities to a standstill.

Meanwhile, global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped six million, reaching 6,003,762 as of 4.32 p.m. (2032 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,764,671 cases and a death toll of 103,605. Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain, and Italy, according to the CSSE data.