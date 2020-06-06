New Delhi: As part of the relaxed lockdown norms, restaurants, food and beverage outlets in Karnataka are all set to open their shutters from June 8. Iconic city restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan is installing transparent partitions on tables to welcome customers again. Also Read - England Captain Joe Root in Doubt For First Test vs West Indies Due to ECB's COVID-19 Self-isolation Rule

To maintain social distancing, the 77-year-old restaurant’s staff were seen doing the makeshift arrangements, dividing each table into two, though not very far apart. Taking into consideration different sizes of tables, which seat groups of people and families, the restaurant is planning the changes. Among other social distancing norms, thermal screening of all hotel staff and guests will be a norm. The restaurant owners are also looking at the methods deployed elsewhere. Also Read - Indigestion Drug to Help Cure Mild COVID-19? After Malaria Treating Hydroxychloroquine, Here's What New Study Says

However, some restaurants in the capital city is yet to take call on the resumption of services. Reports have claimed that several outlets are short of labour to restart operations. Besides, owners are also sceptical if customers would turn up. Also Read - Will Delhi Open Borders From June 8? Kejriwal Likely to Decide Today

“We expect 40-50% restaurants will open on June 8. Several restaurants are facing labour shortage and we also expect resistance from customers to come to restaurants,” CNBC quoted Subramanaya Holla, secretary, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the Narendra Modi-led Centre had issued a set of guidelines for the patrons and owners of restaurants, to combat the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. As per the SOPs issued by the government, all hotels have been directed to follow proper protocol and hygiene and adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet and others for both check-ins and check-outs.

The ministry directed all staff and guests of hotels to be allowed entry only if using face covers or masks. The face masks have to be worn at all times inside the hotel. The SoPs state that restaurants will have to maintain adequate social distancing norms and they can only operate at 50 percent seating capacity. The government has also said that takeaways should be encouraged instead of dine-ins.

The Union health ministry has said restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed and those that will open will have to ensure social distancing.