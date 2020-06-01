New Delhi: As the country entered into ‘Unlock 1’, meant to ease restrictions on businesses and other daily aspect of life, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has decided to open shops, including salons and beauty parlours. However, the borders will remain shut for one week, except essential services. Also Read - Delhi News: Fire Breaks Out on 4th Floor of Nirman Bhawan, No Injuries Yet

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal asked Delhiites to send their suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com and by calling at 1031 by Friday 5 pm.

He also assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive patients in the city.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre. “Barbershops and salons will be allowed to open, but spas will remain closed. All shops will be permitted to open and there will be no restrictions on their functioning,” he said.

Besides, there will also be no restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four wheelers, two wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

The chief minister also said that there will also be no restrictions on the functioning of industries in the national capital.