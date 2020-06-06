New Delhi: In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Mosques in Goa will remain shut till the end of this month. The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats issued a statement and said that the decision to continue to shut down mosques in the state until June 30 has been taken to combat the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Oxford Journal Adds 'Lessons From Bhagwad Gita' to Its Paper on 'COVID-19 And Healthcare Workers', Relates With Religious Text

"In Goa, since June 1, Covid-19 positive cases have been on the rise. We have touched almost 196 cases (including those who are cured) in the past one week and it is an alarming spike in positive cases," the president of the Association, Shaikh Bashir Ahmed said in the statement.

In the statement, Ahmed, urged mosque committee members to ensure closure of mosques to prevent community transmission. "We the executive committee members of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats have decided to delay the re-opening of all masjids in the state till June 30 for safety of members of our community and society," the statement read.

The state currently has 130 active COVID-19 cases. Of the total 130, 96 positive cases have been reported in South Goa’s Mangor hill area, already declared a containment zone.