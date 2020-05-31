New Delhi: Ahead of the commencement of unlock 1, the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government has compiled a comprehensive list of dos and dont’s, which spell out precautions that need to be taken in various aspects of life, including in public places, dealing with house-help or using public transport. Also Read - Viral Video: Internet Goes Heart-Eyed Over 91-Year-Old Grandpa Making Dalgona Coffee as Instructed by Grandchildren

The Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development and the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine of the state's top medical facility, the Goa Medical College has prepared list, mentioning precautionary guidelines for housing societies, educational institutions and government offices.

Take a look at the list of precautionary guidelines here:

-Domestic help should use hand sanitisers before entering and leaving homes.

-Refreshments or meals should be served to them in a tiffin or appropriate container. They would consume it at their home.

-Watchmen and security guards should not touch ID cards, letters, licenses, etc, while allowing people to enter the housing compounds.

-Banks should relocate their cheque drop boxes outside the bank’s interior.

-Guards manning the ATMs should be provided with sanitisers and they should ask every customer to sanitise their hands every time they enter to make a transaction