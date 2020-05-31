New Delhi: Even as a number of states on Sunday released their respective guidelines with regards to ‘Unlock 1’-which begins from tomorrow-the district administration of Faridabad, one of the four districts in Haryana where the government has sealed the state’s border with neighbouring Delhi, said that it will continue to follow the existing directions till the state government issues new guidelines. Also Read - Sealed Haryana-Delhi Border Day 2: Massive Jam Reported, Cops Checking Passes, IDs of Commuters

New directions, the administration said, will come by tomorrow. Also Read - Day After Khattar Govt's Sealing Decision, Chaos Reported at Haryana-Delhi Border as Commuters Stopped by Police

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner said, “Centre has issued new guidelines regarding lockdown. Haryana government will issue necessary directions after discussing them. District administration is also discussing the same with officials and various organisations. We’ll issue necessary directions regarding this, by tomorrow.” Also Read - Haryana Govt Issues Order to ‘Completely Seal’ Border With Delhi Over Coronavirus Fear

“Until Haryana government’s new directions come, existing directions will continue to remain in effect. Delhi High Court and Haryana Home Minister had issued certain guidelines, inter-district and inter-state movement will continue based on them. New directions will come by tomorrow,” he further said.

Notably, the Home Ministry’s guidelines for inter-state travel during the fifth phase of lockdown or ‘Unlock 1’ state that no permit or a special pass will be required but states were given power to regulate movement ‘based on reasons of public health’ and assessment of the situation.

Haryana had sealed its borders with Delhi to prevent a surge in its coronavirus cases through those returning to the state from the national capital. Only those with special permits or essential service providers were being allowed to pass through.